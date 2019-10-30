Loudoun County to begin improvements on Seneca Ridge Road

Improvements set to be completed by the spring of 2020.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Officials in Loudoun County are working to make traveling faster, happier and safer for some residents.

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony kicked-off the start of improvements on Seneca Ridge Drive. The changes will improve the flow of traffic for area residents and schools, including Meadowland Elementary School, Seneca Ridge Middle School and Dominion High School.

It will also improve pedestrian safety and add new pavement markings and signage in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“Literally there was so much traffic congestion that there were times during the day that they [residents] were literally trapped in their neighborhood here basically. They would physically have to wait before they could physically exit their neighborhood in their cars,” said Suzanne Volpe, Algonkian District Supervisor.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020.