Loudoun County throws first halloween beer festival to give back

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County held its first ever Halloween Party Beer Festival.

Loudoun County has over 30 breweries in the county, and 27 were in attendance for Saturday’s event. Lashelle Davis said over 500 people came out to not only have fun but to give back.

All of the proceeds from the event are going to Loudoun Hunger Relief and the ARC of Loudoun, a non-profit organization for children with disabilities.

Lashelle Davis, organizer of this event and employee for Loudoun County brewery association said Loudoun County has done past beer festivals but never like this.

“We wanted to showcase and say look at us we do more than just beer” said Davis.

