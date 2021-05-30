Loudoun County teacher placed on leave after speech disputing schools’ transgender policy

A teacher is on leave after making comments surrounding gender at a school board meeting.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County physical education teacher is now on leave, after commenting on the schools’ policies surrounding gender.

Leesburg Elementary teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross made a speech at a school board meeting last week saying he would not refer to transgender students by their chosen pronouns.

The teacher commented on the school’s draft policy 8040, which states schools will allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their identity.

Cross says he was “speaking out of love” for students suffering from gender dysphoria, but says he cannot lie about a child’s gender.

“I am a teacher, but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God,” says Cross in the video.

Cross also cited a “60 Minutes” special regarding transgender students who were interviewed about their transition experience.

“’60 Minutes’ this past Sunday interviewed over 30 young people who transitioned but they felt led astray because of lack of pushback or how easy it was to make physical changes to their bodies… They are now detransitioning,” he said.