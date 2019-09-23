Loudoun County teacher on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

Three victims have come forward claiming Legg gave them rides home, groomed them, and had sexual relations with them.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — A Rock Ridge High School English teacher didn’t return to work Monday morning. He’s been placed on leave after D.C. law firm Crowell & Moring LLP alleged he had inappropriate sexual relationships with his students at his former school.

Eugene Legg worked as an administrator and teacher at the private Maret School in D.C. before he started in Loudoun County in 1995. Three victims have come forward claiming Legg gave them rides home, groomed them, and had sexual relations with them.

In an email to parents on Friday and Saturday, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams said the school system is seeking more information and will keep parents updated.

“This teacher will not be at his assigned school on Monday morning or for the foreseeable future,” said Williams. “We will provide additional information about this situation when possible.”

