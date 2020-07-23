Loudoun County Supervisors begin a study to change the county’s government

"If the referendum passes, the goal will be to stand up the Loudoun County police department by January 1st, of 2024"

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– After a vote on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will begin the process of studying to change the county’s form of government.

According to officials, the board directed staff to study changing the form of government in Loudoun County. This includes developing a list of governing and law enforcement options, and working to establish a Loudoun County police department in all options being considered.

Mike Turner, Ashburn District Supervisor said, “If the referendum passes, the goal will be to stand up the Loudoun County police department by January 1st, of 2024. This gives us roughly 18 months to begin to stand up the police department and go through the administrator procedures of hiring a new police chief, which will be a nation wide search.”

Turner said now is the time to address this issue. Board members believe the fast growing county will be better served by a police chief who reports to the county administrator.

