Loudoun County students return to in-person learning

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools will begin to offer in-person instruction starting Tuesday, April 20th, to students enrolled in their hybrid model.
Scott Ziegler, LCSP Interim Superintendent made the announcement that in-person learning will begin four days a week. School officials said staff members have made this new phase in their recovery plan possible, especially their mitigation strategies to ensure the safety of students and staff members. Officials said they see this as a huge step to bring them closer to normalcy.