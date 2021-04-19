Loudoun County students return to in-person learning

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) -- The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a carjacking that took place early Sunday morning at the Town Center plaza that does not appear to be random.

According to the sheriff's office, a 21-year-old and his acquittance reported they were in the parking lot of the shopping center around 1:30 am Sunday when several suspects came out of a dark-colored SUV. One of the suspects took out a gun and demanded personal belongings from the 21-year-old. The victim received minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.