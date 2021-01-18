Loudoun County students go “LoCo on Cancer” to raise $75,000

Student of the Year Candidates for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (Courtesy: Tracy Robinson)

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — If you’re a Loudoun County resident, you may soon see a brightly-colored toilet appearing on your front lawn.

It’s a tactic for local Purcellville high school students fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society — and a metaphor for saying, “Cancer stinks.”

“We have five toilets in all, we painted them red and gold for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and we put them on people’s lawns, with their permission, of course,” said Kolbee Wisniewski, a Woodgrove High School student.

Students selected for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Student of the Year” campaign are participating in a seven-week initiative to fundraise for the National Capital Area Chapter.

“You can pay $25 to just get it off your lawn, and $50 to get it off your lawn and choose where it goes to next,” said Ashton Smyth, Woodgrove High School student.

It’s a year of firsts for these high school students — being selected as Loudoun County’s first Student of the Year campaign, as well as trying to raise money during a pandemic. The students decided to pass around not one, but five toilets, to compensate for not being able to hold in-person events.

“Something that was really profitable in the past was the toilet, and the community really got together over it and really supported us,” said Wisniewski.

Everyone on the team has a single commonality — a connection to cancer.

“Our whole team has direct connections. For me, my little sister had leukemia and then my mom got diagnosed with lymphoma,” said Sarah Rubin, Woodgrove High School student.

The high school students are hoping to find a way to flush away cancer, for good.

“Everything they research can also help other cancers, not just leukemia and lymphoma,” said Hunter Robinson, Loudoun Valley High School student.

The students have their sights set high, looking to raise $75,000 over the next seven weeks.