Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will pick up and deliver prescriptions for senior residents

Within a hour of us announcing this program we had our first request

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office has announced a new program that will help Loudoun residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program is a prescription pick-up and delivery assistance program for Loudoun County senior residents who are vulnerable to the virus and others who also need help during this time of uncertainty. Officials said they’re teaming up with the residents, and their families along with the local pharmacies to pick up prescribed medications and deliver them to private residences.

Mike Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff said “Within a hour of us announcing this program we had our first request, then we had a subsequently request. It was a refillable prescription, we went to go pick up the bottle and take it down to the pharmacy and wait for them to call back so we can then pick it up and return it to the senior. So far we had a couple of requests and we only announced it yesterday” said Chapman.

To participate, residents must contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to request this service. Residents can call 703-777-1021 24 hours a day, seven days a week.