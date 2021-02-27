Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS scams

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As Tax Day draws closer, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to beware of IRS scams.

Police are warning residents of scammers posed as IRS officials who contact them asking for personal information and demanding immediate payment.

The scams come in the forms of emails and calls, but all have the same message — pay now or risk being arrested. Scammers will often spoof your phone, making the number appear as though it is from an official ID.

Police are sharing some tips on how to stay safe:

• Do not provide payment via money card, gift card or wire transfers, as the I-r-s does not make these demands for tax debt to be paid through these methods.

• Do not provide personal information.

• The IRS will contact you via mail — they do not use email, texting or social media to collect personal data.

If you receive one of these phone calls and have been tricked into paying money, file a report with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.