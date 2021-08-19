Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office showcasing nationally recognized D.A.R.E program

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With school just around the corner, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is showcasing its Drug Abuse Resistance Education also known as D.A.R.E.

LCSO says the program provides valuable life lessons to nearly 13,000 students each year.

The D.A.R.E. program is intended to teach students to stay away from controlled substances and violent behavior.

In partnership with Loudoun Fire and Rescue, the office has hosted McGruff Safety Camps since 1988 to teach fire and bike safety alongside other topics.

Deputy First Class Phillip Largent with LCSO explains the D.A.R.E. program.

“The Loudoun County Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, or D.A.R.E., is a nationally recognized program and has been a part of the Loudoun County Public School system for over 30 years,” said Deputy Largent. “The program was expanded to middle school in 2012.”

He says the goal is to help teach students of all ages to achieve a bright future through a safe learning environment.

