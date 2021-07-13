Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office receives national achievement awards

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has received two national achievement awards, being recognized for their “innovative and effective county programs that strengthen services for residents.”

The department was honored by the National Association of Counties, receiving two 2021 achievement awards. The Sheriff’s Office received awards in Criminal Justice and Public Safety categories for their prescription delivery program, delivering 300 prescriptions to seniors in the county during the pandemic.

The department was also recognized for their traffic intersection crash reduction program.

“The central focus was to increase traffic safety and educate residents about the dangers of distracted driving and other behaviors that can lead to crashes. As a result, LCSO reported a 50% drop in crashes at several of the most crash-prone intersections in the county and a 35% drop in total crashes in the county,” a press release said.

Sheriff Mike Chapman says he owes the honor to his team.



“We try to be innovative and we really try to be forward-thinking in what we are doing here, and I thought these were terrific programs. I really have to give credit to some of the folks that work here, they really did a good job with coming up with these ideas,” said Chapman.

The National Association of Counties awards are given in eighteen different categories each year.