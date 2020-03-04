Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office partners with GotSneakers and MADD to give back to the community

It's a wonderful partnership where every pair of sneakers donated to got sneakers ultimately ends up helping MADD with Loudoun helping to keep our streets safe

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office officials are giving back to those in need.

“It’s a wonderful partnership where every pair of sneakers donated to got sneakers ultimately ends up helping MADD with Loudoun helping to keep our streets safe,” Mark Poland, Undersheriff said.

This partnership helps raise funds for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or “MADD”. As residents drop off shoes to Loudoun Officials, they’re then sent to get sneakers which raises money for “MADD”.

Susan Cleveland, the Coordinator for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said this started because the organizer of MADD lost her daughter in a drunk driving crash.

“We’re still out here fighting, I go to court once a week, I go with all the victims, we have 5 trials that were going to have this year or plea agreements as we had five fatalities,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland said funds raised help pay for ribbons with letters for students and school employees.

“The letter explains our statistics we have, it gives how many teenagers were injured or killed, and the fatalities on there remind people to wear their seatbelt,” said Cleveland.

MADD officials said the sneaker donations helps them not only raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving in Loudoun but around the world.

“I’m from a family of 9, my mother died we donated her shoes so someone else is walking in the shoes that my mother wore when she was rocking all 9 of us when we were little babies so a part of her is carried on that person’s shoes are worn out,” said Cleveland.

Last year the community joined with local businesses and organizations to collect over 4,000 pairs of sneakers in the county.