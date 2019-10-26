Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office participates in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office participated in a nationwide prescription drug take-back day Saturday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Participants were able to discard potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction.

“The opioid crisis is really important in making sure that our communities are safe and we’re getting dangerous drugs off the streets,” said David Hill, Assistant Station Commander. “Often one of the first places people get exposed to drugs is from medicine at home so if people can turn in their unused medication and dispose of it safely, not throw it in the trash or toilet, this is the best place to do it.”

The prescription drug take-back services are also free and anonymous, with no questions asked.