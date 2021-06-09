Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office launches new recruiting website

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new recruiting website to attract top talent for open law enforcement positions.

The agency’s employment section announced the launch of the website on Monday, with the URL JoinLCSO.com.

The platform features information on salary, benefits, training and employee incentives.

While law enforcement agencies across the nation have struggled to recruit talent, LCSO says their recruiting initiatives helped the agency reach its lowest vacancy rate in decades last December.



“The last few years have been more challenging for law enforcement agencies around the country to recruit. Fortunately for the Sheriff’s Office, we have been very successful recruiting highly competitive applicants. To really highlight our opportunities and highlight our agency, we really wanted a website that applicants could visit it, see what we’re all about, see what our core beliefs are, what our mission is,” said Sgt. Colin Whittington, who is overseeing the Employment Services Section.

