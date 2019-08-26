LOUDOUN COUNTY, V.a. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriffs Office is searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in Sterling.

Investigators say the victim was riding her bicycle early Sunday morning on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Williamsburg road when she was approached by two men. One suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and stole her personal belongings. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspects were described as two young hispanic men. One was wearing a white t-shirt and a white hat, the other was described as heavy set with blue jeans and a black shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.