Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating sexual assault

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault that took place near Ashburn on Thursday.

Police said that they responded to the Lansdowne Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital around 1:40 a.m. on Friday after the victim arrived. The woman said that she was walking home from Junction Plaza when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man near Claiborne Parkway and Marshfield Drive.

Police said the suspect was a thin white man around 6 feet tall. Deputies canvassed the area, and investigators are currently going over surveillance video.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective A. Raughley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (703) 777-1021. People can also submit a tip on the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.