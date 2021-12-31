Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Ashburn woman

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Ashburn woman.

Police responded to the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace in Ashburn at around 8:30 on Thursday night where they say a family member found the female victim unresponsive inside of the home. The woman was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of death of the female victim has not yet been released and residents near Connie Marie Terrace can expect a continued presence of law enforcement as they carry out the investigation.