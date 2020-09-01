ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries.
These robberies happened at several closed Ashburn businesses between August 29th and August 30th. According to officials, during overnight hours, the suspect reportedly forced entry into Junction Plaza, the Broadlands Village Center, and on Truro Parish Drive. The suspect allegedly removed cash from the registers in some locations.
The burglaries are possibly related to two other burglaries that occurred on August 10 in Junction Plaza according to the LCSO. Officials said anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Franks at 571-918-1869.
- New grants announced to combat opioid and substance abuse
- Loudoun County Sheriff’s office investigates a series of robberies in Ashburn
- Two libraries in Loudoun County restricts its access to to help expand the county’s childcare program
- Fourth arrest made in July shooting that killed an 11-year-old in DC
- Watch: Donald Trump tours damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following riots
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App