Loudoun County Sheriff’s office investigates a series of robberies in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries.

These robberies happened at several closed Ashburn businesses between August 29th and August 30th. According to officials, during overnight hours, the suspect reportedly forced entry into Junction Plaza, the Broadlands Village Center, and on Truro Parish Drive. The suspect allegedly removed cash from the registers in some locations.

The burglaries are possibly related to two other burglaries that occurred on August 10 in Junction Plaza according to the LCSO. Officials said anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Franks at 571-918-1869.



