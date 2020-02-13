Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigate armed robbery

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective C. Pickrell of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported armed robbery near Aldi Tuesday evening.

The victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle in the area of Everfield Drive and Lavender Valley Court around 6:45 p.m. when an unknown male approached his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim if he had any jumper cables, then the suspect showed a firearm and struck the victim with his hand, the sheriff’s office said.

A second suspect entered the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and stole electronics and a small amount of cash from the car. Both suspects were described by the suspect as Hispanic males and were said to be in their 20’s. The first suspect was further described as being 5’10” and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark gloves at the time of the incident. The second suspect who entered the passenger side of the vehicle was wearing a red jacket and dark-colored gloves, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the suspects ran to a dark-colored Sedan afterward, driven by a third unknown suspect. The suspects fled the scene traveling towards Route 50. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective C. Pickrell of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations.