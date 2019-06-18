Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office hosts 12th resource fair at Adult Detention Center

Virginia

The Sheriff's Office reports a 10% reduction in recidivism since the program started

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to the county’s Adult Detention Center on Tuesday for its 12th Community Resource Fair.

The event, co-hosted by the Loudoun Re-entry Advisory Council, is made available to inmates within six months of their release.

Over 40 inmates met with 22 representatives from community organizations and government agencies. Sheriff Mike Chapman started the program after he took office in 2012.

“It’s either job-related, or it’s substance abuse-related, or alcohol-related, or whatever,” said Chapman. “We want to make sure that we get them on the right path to success when they leave the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office reports it’s seen a 10% reduction in recidivism since the program started.

