Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office holds largest virtual D.A.R.E. program in the Commonwealth

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is holding the larget virtual Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program in the Commonwealth.

For the first time in three decades, the program will be taught virtually due to COVID-19. The course will be taught to over 6,000 elementary school students in the county. The LCSO has the largest virtual D.A.R.E. program in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said that although students are learning virtually this year, officials wanted to continue the education against drug use, peer pressure and violence.

“It’s important that we get these lessons to them before they get exposed to way too much pressure that they’ll get in middle school and later in high school,” said Chapman. “What we wanted to do when COVID hit was to make sure that those lessons were still going out.”

The LCSO has been involved in the program since it was implemented into classrooms in 1987. Since then, their program has won many national and local recognitions. The program is a collaboration between the LCSO, D.A.R.E. American and Loudoun County Public Schools.

“Members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Youth Services Section have been coordinating with D.A.R.E. America and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) to develop and implement the program into a virtual format that can be taught to students online. D.A.R.E. aims to build decision-making and problem solving skills and strategies to help students make informed decisions and resist drug use, peer pressure and violence,” read a press release from the LCSO on Oct. 6.

