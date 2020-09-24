Loudoun County Sheriff’s office highlights their Project Lifesaver program, for those with certain medical conditions

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Project Lifesaver is an electronic-based bracelet with tracking capabilities for those with medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s, autism, or other conditions that cause them to wander from home or become lost.

Mike Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff said, “It gives us the ability to track people very quickly, through the electronic monitoring system. One of the things we added to the program a few years ago was drone capability.”

In an event where someone has wandered off, officials can use a mobile antenna and handheld direction device to help locate anyone who has the project lifesaver bracelet on their wrist. Officials said their most recent incident was September 22nd.

“We had an adult female who had wandered off and we were able to track her so quickly. We didn’t need to deploy the drome, because we were able to use our land-based capability to track her in 10 minutes,” said Chapman.

According to Project Lifesaver, 3,721 people have returned home safely to their loved ones.

“This is so important, it’s an added measure of insurance and security that we can place into the system that helps us more quickly locate people,” said Chapman.

Project Lifesaver is funded through several local, state, and federal grants since the program began in 1999. Officials said if you’re interested in project lifesaver or donating, contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.