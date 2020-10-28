Loudoun County Sheriff’s office expands there body worn camera program

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office is expanding their body-worn camera program.

The sheriff’s office is working with the county’s department of information technology. The new cameras allow for the DIT to store the videos on the county’s network to make the system less expensive and the recordings more easily accessible according to Sheriff Mike Chapman. Officials said they look forward to receiving them by next year.

Sheriff Mike Chapman said, “There has been a renewed interest in trying to expand a body-worn camera program, so we were in the process of getting new cameras that are integrated with our dash cameras and so we decided this will be a good time taking it to the limit as far as we could do without requesting any additional budget funding.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office LCSO was one of the first agencies in the Northern Virginia region to initiate a body-worn camera BWC pilot program in September 2015 when it deployed 46 cameras as part of a grant program. Those original cameras have been updated and improved for field use. The newly implemented cameras offer additional features, such as automatic activation when a vehicle’s emergency equipment is activated according to officials.

Overall, the LCSO now has 74 body-worn cameras distributed to patrol deputies, 317 in-car cameras installed in every patrol vehicle within the operations division, with 66 body-worn cameras to be distributed to corrections deputies. Officials said it’s up to the board to see how far they’re willing to expand the program.

Loudoun County continues to be one of the safest counties in the Washington, DC, area and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has enjoyed a nearly 90% citizen satisfaction rating according to a 2018 Loudoun County Citizen Survey. “The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has taken great efforts to build trust with all members of our community,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.