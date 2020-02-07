Loudoun County Sheriff’s office cracks down on underage vape sales

We're seeing middle and high school students doing this or doing it in the bathrooms

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office is cracking down on underage e-cigarette sales.

Loudoun County recently performed an operation where officials went undercover to 33 retail stores. During the operation, they discovered some clerks from various stores were selling vaping products to people under the age of 21.



Eleven of those stores have stopped selling vaping products altogether and nine have installed scanners for drivers licenses that must be used for customers purchasing tobacco and vaping products.

Mike Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff said “We actually take this serious were very concerned about the children and especially the middle and high school children, and we teach this apart of our D.A.R.E program. We’re seeing middle and high school students doing this or doing it in the bathrooms, or behind the stage, whatever the case is we want people to know that this is a danger, and that there kids are in danger. These shops should not be selling to people under 21 years old.”

Officials said if they continue to catch anyone selling vaping products or tobacco to underage customers, they will be fined.