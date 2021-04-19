Loudoun County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate armed car jacking in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a carjacking that took place early Sunday morning at the Town Center plaza that does not appear to be random.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 21-year-old and his acquittance reported they were in the parking lot of the shopping center around 1:30 am Sunday when several suspects came out of a dark-colored SUV. One of the suspects took out a gun and demanded personal belongings from the 21-year-old. The victim received minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Mark Poland, Undersheriff said, “We believe at this point that there might have been some type of interaction inside with an acquittance that ended up leaving, and going outside of the parking lot where ultimately our victim was approached at least from two people that stole, his car, his phone, some money from him at gunpoint.”

Detectives are working to identify all of the suspects involved in the robbery. Thus far officials tell us they have a description for two men.