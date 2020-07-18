Loudoun County Sheriff opposes establishing a police department

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is pushing back against the county board. He believes this is a power grab move that will introduce partisan politics into policing

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall proposed the idea of creating a police department to a voter referendum in November. Officials said the discussion came about because of the rapid growth of Loudoun County.

Mike Turner, Ashburn Direct Supervisor said, “What is an appropriate community law enforcement model? Obviously we’ve precipitated by several video taping instances of excessive use of force, in several cases resulted in death that led to a great deal of unrest.”

Although Turner commends the Sheriff’s department for a low crime rate, he said the creation of a police department allows county leaders to address any future issues.

“No one has any oversight over the Sheriff’s office. God forbid some incident should happen in Loudoun County. Now our crime rate is low and I consider our deputies among the finest of the nation they’re terrific, but if an incident should happen no one could do anything about it” said Turner.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is pushing back against the county board. He believes this is a power grab move that will introduce partisan politics into policing.

Loudoun County Sheriff, Mike Chapman said, “The benefit of the system that we have right now is that I don’t answer to any one person, or any nine people or just the counties administrators who’s answering directly to the chairwoman of the board. I answer to everybody in the county., individually, collectively, any particular group.”

In a study released by the Sheriff’s office, Chapman said reshaping the county law enforcement would be a financial burden to residents.

“To do all this when you’re probably going to have a lower tax pace because of the fact so many businesses are going out of business because of COVID-19, and to throw another financial burden on the citizens of this county is astonishing” said Chapman.

The board will take up the proposal when the next meet on July 21.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM