Loudoun County Sheriff office sees an increase in firearms stolen from vehicles

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — So far this year, nine firearms have been stolen from vehicles in Loudoun County. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office said it’s alarming that these incidents have been back to back.

The most recent incident happened on March 1st in sterling, where four firearms were reportedly stolen from an unlocked car. Officials said situations like this can be easily prevented by gun owners doing their part and securing their vehicles.

Mike Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff said, “We always recommend that people obviously lock their cars, take their guns in the house with them, take any ammo that they have in the house with them, make sure that they lock their cars, and make sure if you have a garage, park your car in it.”

Along with keeping vehicles locked, authorities also recommended parking vehicles in a garage if available or otherwise trying to park near or under an illuminated area. Officials also urge residents to report suspicious activity to the LCSO’s non-emergency line at 703-777-1021.