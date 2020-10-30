Loudoun County seeks input from the public on Route 15 expansion

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Since before 2016, Loudoun County has been reviewing traffic patterns on Route 15 between Battlefield Parkway and Montresor Road. The Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure has developed a plan to widen the 3.5-mile stretch from two to four lanes.

Courtesy: Loudoun County

During Thursday night’s public meeting, Loudoun officials sought input on the Route 15 widening project before providing information to the Board at the end of November.

Libby Brown Devlin, a Loudoun resident and owner of historic Rockland that traces back to the Revolutionary War, said she will be losing land in the expansion.

“We have great concerns about what widening Route 15 will do to Rockland’s historic integrity. Three years ago we were promised that the new alignment would look to straightening the curb where Route 15 runs in front of the historic Manor House. As owner of both sides of the highway here, we ask you to push the alignment as far west as possible,” said Devlin.

Mark Hoffman, Design Program Manager for the project, responded by explaining the safety aspects of the widening; “We are working to minimize impacts on adjacent properties as best as practical, at the same time, trying to ensure that the roadway improves safety.”

The road currently. Courtesy: Loudoun County.

Some residents asked about measures the County will take to make sure traffic patterns are regulated during construction so drivers aren’t forced to take alternate routes.

“Given the extent of the project, it seems quite likely that there’s going to be significant disruption to north and southbound traffic that will seek an alternative route around the construction area. It sounds like it’s going to be years in construction,” said Loudoun resident John Berry.

Hoffman said they will be developing a traffic management plan in partnership with VDOT and the Sherriff’s office before construction begins.

The public has until November 30th to provide input on the project before information is sent to the Board. For more information, click here.