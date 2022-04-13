LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A special grand jury is looking into the Loudoun County public schools’ response to two sexual assaults at their schools last year.

The school system is under investigation following Virginia Governor Youngkin’s executive order authorized a full investigation after a student sexually assaulted two other students.

The investigation addresses the systems handling of the assaults of two students at two different high schools. A 15-year-old boy, a student in Loudoun, was found responsible for both assaults.

In a statement, a Loudoun county spokesperson says the school system will cooperate with the special grand jury.

“Of course, LCPS intends to cooperate with the lawful requests of the special grand jury while protecting the privacy rights of our students to the extent permitted by law and in accordance with all applicable legal privileges,” said Wayde Byard Loudoun County schools spokesman.

The 15-year-old boy will be on supervised probation until he is 18 years old.