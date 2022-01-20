Loudoun County Schools supporting mask mandate, suspending staff testing and vaccine requirement

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board voted to support the existing mask mandate but suspended staff testing and vaccine requirements on Tuesday night.

The COVID mitigation efforts were recommended to be continued by LCPS Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler.

LCPS staff will no longer have to undergo testing and vaccine mandates. Employees who aren’t fully vaccinated are no longer required to be submitted to weekly COVID testing. However, in the statement, LCPS recommended all eligible staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

LCPS staff and students are required to wear masks in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at schools, according to Ziegler.

On March 30, 2021, the General Assembly passed Chapter 456 (also known as SB1303), which directs school boards to offer and prioritize in-person learning. It states for school boards to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended mitigation procedures. This includes students, staff and visitors at all LCPS facilities wearing masks. Federal law extends the mask requirement to school buses.

We acknowledge that these ongoing mitigation measures are not ideal or easy, and we will keep monitoring transmission data, advice from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and continue consultation with the local Loudoun County Health Department. Scott A. Ziegler, LCPS Superintendent

For the rest of the school year, LCPS removed student-athlete testing requirements. However, it’s advised for eligible students to receive COVID vaccines and boosters, according to the statement.

