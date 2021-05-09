Loudoun County school board voices concerns over school resource officer agreement proposal

The school board will revisit the final agreement the first week of June.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An effort to reach a new agreement governing the school resource officer (SRO) program in Loudoun County schools has come to a standstill.

At a work session between the school board and the Sheriff’s Office, board members objected to the sheriff’s proposed new version of the policy.

The goal is to draft a new agreement that focuses on ways to address concerns that black and Hispanic students, as well as students in special education programs, are disciplined at higher rates than white or Asian classmates.

The board is aiming to replace the previous agreement, which expired in 2015. However, Sheriff’s Office Major, Easton McDonald, says the SRO program is one of the highest ranked in the nation.

“Are there problems with schools, is there disparity in certain schools, absolutely…but not with this law enforcement. There are no problems in front of you that have been brought to you as problems with the SRO program,” said McDonald.

The plan to pass an agreement came to a halt, after McDonald presented a revised seven-page document.

“We didn’t create a brand new document. I want you to look at this document more as a revised document. There is no law in that document that is outdated,” said McDonald.

The school board decided to spend time reviewing the revised agreement and has planned another work session for the first week of June.