Loudoun County School Board member Beth Barts resigns amid district controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County School Board member Beth Barts has resigned, after facing a recall attempt from parent groups in the county.

In an email to fellow board members and LCPS staff on Friday night, Barts said she will be leaving her position, effective Nov. 2nd.

“This was not an easy decision, or a decision made in haste…After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family,” Barts wrote.

Barts was involved in a recall effort from parent group, “Fight For Schools.” The organization released a statement on social media saying the school board member has “done the right thing.”

The school board said they will now work to fill the vacant position. Board chair Brenda Sheridan thanks Barts for her leadership.

“I want to thank Board Member Barts for her service to the Leesburg District,” said Sheridan. “The School Board will announce its process for filling the Leesburg seat at its October 26 meeting and

anticipates filling this position at its December 14 meeting.”

The resignation comes after months of controversy surrounding LCPS, after a parent claimed his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man wearing a skirt in the bathroom at Stone Bridge High School at a June 22 board meeting.

In a letter to the LCPS community, Superintendent. Dr. Scott Ziegler, saying their “processes and procedures were not adequate to respond to these recent events.”