Loudoun County School Board considers adding three additional holidays to calendar

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools students may get an additional three holidays added to their school vacation calendar.

Loudoun County School Board members discussed including three new holidays — Juneteenth, Lunar New Year and Veterans Day as holidays for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board members focused heavily on the addition of Veterans Day, which caused some back and forth discussion.

Board member Beth Barts says having the day off would remove traditionally ceremonies held by the school system that honor veterans.

“I personally hesitate to create a day off for students, because I am not sure when they will have that experience of understanding the military and the service,” said Barts.

However, board chairwoman Brenda Sheridan says students would continue the tradition the day before or after the holiday.

“Our schools will indeed continue their traditions for veterans day and that also will be able to honor our staff who are veterans by having them have a holiday that they’ve earned,” said Sheridan.

A vote on the revised school board calendar is scheduled for May 25th.