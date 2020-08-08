Loudoun County school board approves online learning plan

The school year is set to begin on September 8.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board has approved Virginia’s plan for distanced schooling in the fall.

Although the classroom will be virtual again, the school board has put specific guidelines in place in order to allow kids to get back into a normal school routine, such as taking attendance.

Students will have recorded lessons on Mondays, and Tuesday through Friday will be live, online instruction.

The block time depends on the grade level, and each block will have “learning labs.” The middle and high school students will have eight blocks, split up throughout the first and second halves of the week.

The school board released a document explaining the new protocol.