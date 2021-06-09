Loudoun County School Board appoints Dr. Scott Ziegler as new superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Public School Board unanimously voted to offer Dr. Scott Ziegler, LCPS’s current interim superintendent, the position during a regular meeting on Tuesday night.

Ziegler has served as the interim superintendent for the past six months, after the previous superintendent, Dr. Eric Williams, left LCPS for a role at another school district in Texas.

As the school district continues to grow, Ziegler said he looks forward to advancing public school education for all students the district serves.

After the vote, Ziegler spoke about his upcoming plans and goals for the school district. He closed by stating, “I would just like to say that I am imbued with a sense of optimism, great optimism, for the future of Loudoun County Public Schools, and I appreciate the support, and I appreciate the community and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”