Loudoun County responders put on a distracted driving demonstration for students

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County saw the highest number of fatalities ever in 2019. While officials have seen a decrease in statistics, the Sheriff’s office decided to speak with future drivers to help keep numbers down.

The Sheriff’s office and the fire department took a year to put together a mock crash demonstration to show students the consequences of distracted, impacted and aggressive driving. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes involving teenagers and to educate them on traffic laws and procedures.

Deputy Tyler Bradley with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said, “I don’t believe anybody did not take anything away from this. I see that all the students were very focused, they were not distracted by cellphones or anything, and clearly seeing exactly what’s going on. I believe for most of them this is the first and serious thing they actually have seen happen.”

Officials said a traffic initiative that was started in 2019 has reduced the number of crashes.

Officials said by next year, the goal is to reach out to more schools in the county to continue this presentation to show the consequences of impaired driving.