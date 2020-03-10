Loudoun County resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Loudoun County Health Department reports the patient is doing well and is isolated at home.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The coronavirus has made its way into Loudoun County. The county made the announcement hours after the resident tested positive by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond.

The resident is in their forties and believes they came in contact with someone with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. The positive test result is considered “presumptive positive”; the CDC will test to confirm.

The Loudoun County Health Department reports the patient is doing well and is isolated at home. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will be briefed on the outbreak and response efforts during a special meeting Wednesday evening.