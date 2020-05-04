Loudoun County pushes for higher Census response rate

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– According to Loudoun County officials, 70% of residents in the area have responded to the 2020 Census.
In honor of digital action weekend, Loudoun County’s new goal is to have 80 % of its residents to complete the census, which in turn would help exceed their 2010 response rate.
According to the national response rate, Virginia ranks 12th in the nation at 60%. Throughout the commonwealth, Loudoun County’s response rate is third — just after Poquoson County and Falls Church.
