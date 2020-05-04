Loudoun County pushes for higher Census response rate

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– According to Loudoun County officials, 70% of residents in the area have responded to the 2020 Census.

In honor of digital action weekend, Loudoun County’s new goal is to have 80 % of its residents to complete the census, which in turn would help exceed their 2010 response rate.

Over 70% of Loudoun households have responded to the 2020 Census! Join the Rise to 80 Challenge to help us exceed our 2010 response rate, see the current response rate: https://t.co/x4vVIC38T9. Share this post & encourage your neighbors to respond today at https://t.co/4yFFu4n0fl https://t.co/4hEE9r312L — Loudoun Co. Govt. (@LoudounCoGovt) May 1, 2020

According to the national response rate, Virginia ranks 12th in the nation at 60%. Throughout the commonwealth, Loudoun County’s response rate is third — just after Poquoson County and Falls Church.