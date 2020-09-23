Loudoun County Public Schools will allow more students to return to school in person

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools is expanding its hybrid model to include thousands of students to return to in-person classrooms by the end of October.

The school board voted on Sep. 22 to allow roughly 7,000 students K-2 join the school’s hybrid model of doing half their classes online and half of them back in the building two days per week. Superintendent Eric Williams displayed a presentation at the board meeting that outlined “Stage Two” of the district’s hybrid model.

The LCPS school board previously approved some special education students to begin classes in-person on Oct. 13. Looking forward, board member Jeff Morse said he’d like to gather information from other schools who have safely gone back to find out the safest way to transition children back into the classrooms.

“I would again push for some kind of prototyping, some kind of outreach to get out to the community and identify the schools that are doing this successfully…So I would like to see us reach out to the principals at this point and say, In your school, can you start to put together what you think is a solution?” Jeff Morse, Loudoun County School Board Member

Children are expected to be back in school on Oct. 27.