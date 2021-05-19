Loudoun County Public Schools to being in-person instruction five days per week this fall

Children will return five days per week in person.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been a long year of virtual learning, and another school district in Northern Virginia announced their plan to get students back in the classroom full-time.

Interim Superintendent for Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), Dr. Scott Ziegler, announced that the schools will be returning to five days per week in-person learning this fall.

Ziegler says distanced learning will still continue for parents who prefer their children remain home. LCPS will release an application for distance learning that will be available later this month.

For the 2021-2022 school year, bus and class schedules, as well as extracurricular activities, will return to in person the entire week.

Ziegler says the decision comes after the successful implementation of a four day per week in person model.

“We know our students are excited to return and staff is committed to providing as normal a school experience as possible while following the most updated guidance from the CDC, the VDOE, and the governor of Virginia,” Ziegler shared in a video message.

Ziegler says the goal is to build on the success of the hybrid model and keep the COVID-19 cases low as students return full time.