Loudoun County Public schools served 1 million meals, and they’re not stopping yet

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools have served 1 million meals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCPS reached the one million meals milestone on Wednesday through their food distribution program, which began in March. School officials said the LCPS Support Services Department began fulfilling the goal by preparing 1,000 breakfasts and 1,500 lunches along with expanding to over 6,000 meal deliveries to hundreds of stops across the county.

Wayde Byard, LCPS PIO said, “We have about 18% of our student population in the food insecurity category but of course due to the pandemic that has grown. Starting March 13th, we started serving meals at schools, and we serve at 28 schools now from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. People can get breakfast and lunch, plus we have 245 bus stops throughout the county. Our buses go more than a thousand miles a day delivering food to people who need it.”

Officials said this is not a stopping point for them. In partnership with the U.S Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program and other organizations in the community, they will continue to provide meals through August.

