Loudoun County Public Schools responds to ‘Dr. Seuss ban’ controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools caught national media attention after a rumor circulated saying the school system has banned Dr. Seuss books for racial undertones.
LCPS has addressed the rumors, claiming they are not true. The controversy comes as March 2nd is Read Across America Day, which has historically associated the day with Seuss’ birthday.
Loudoun County Public Schools says research shows a correlation of Seuss’ books to containing racial undertones.
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the author’s birthday exclusively, as a way to promote equality.
The school system denies the claim regarding a ‘ban’ on Seuss’ books:
“Dr. Seuss books have not been banned in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS). LCPS believes that rumor started because March 2 is “Read Across America” day. Schools in LCPS, and across the country, have historically connected Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss. Given this research, and LCPS’ focus on equity and culturally responsive instruction, LCPS has provided guidance to schools in the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss’ birthday exclusively. We want to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive and diverse and reflective of our student community, not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day. That being said, Dr. Seuss books have not been banned; they are still available to students in our libraries and classrooms.”Loudoun County Public Schools
