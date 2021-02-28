Loudoun County Public Schools responds to ‘Dr. Seuss ban’ controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools caught national media attention after a rumor circulated saying the school system has banned Dr. Seuss books for racial undertones.

LCPS has addressed the rumors, claiming they are not true. The controversy comes as March 2nd is Read Across America Day, which has historically associated the day with Seuss’ birthday.

Loudoun County Public Schools says research shows a correlation of Seuss’ books to containing racial undertones.

The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the author’s birthday exclusively, as a way to promote equality.

The school system denies the claim regarding a ‘ban’ on Seuss’ books: