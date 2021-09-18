Loudoun County Public Schools reduces quarantine period guidelines

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Loudoun County Public Schools is lowering its quarantine period requirements.
Students who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated who are exposed to COVID-19 will now only have to quarantine for 10 days, shorter than the previous 14-day regulation.
Children who are fully vaccinated and have no COVID-19 symptoms will not need to quarantine. However, students who are identified as close contact with a COVID-infected person will still have to adhere to quarantine guidelines.
Superintendent Scott Ziegler says the new rules will prioritize in-person attendance.
“For a lot of children and their families, quarantining for 14 days is a hardship, economically and in regard to their mental health. This is especially true in grades kindergarten through six, where students are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”Superintendent Scott Ziegler
According to a press release from LCPS, since the 2021-22 school year began on August 26, “there have been 59 student COVID-19 cases reported out of a student population of 81,569. This translates to a rate of .0072 or .07% of students. A total of 259 students or .32% (a rate of .0032) have been quarantined as a close contact to an individual confirmed to have COVID-19.”