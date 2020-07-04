Loudoun County Public schools provide additional Summer resources for students and parents

"These are optional resources that parents can use to keep their children engaged over the summer"

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Although school is out, the Department of Instruction and Pupil Services for Loudoun County Public Schools has published a summer continuity of resources.

Students and parents can now access a website that was launched to help students maintain the learning they achieved during the 2019-2020 school year. School officials said some of the activities include a link to curriculum pages, information on digital tools, information on family-friendly websites, a link to social-emotional resources, and a section on special education.

Rob Doolittle, Director of Communications for LCPS said, “These are optional resources that parents can use to keep their children engaged over the summer and they’re meant to align with the content that children typically get in school, in the regular school year. However, this is to enhance their learning and to maintain their engagement through the summer.”

School officials said additional resources will be added to the website later in the summer.