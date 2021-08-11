Loudoun County Public Schools passes policy regarding rights of transgender students

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools passed proposed policy 8040, allowing transgender students more rights in schools, 7 to 2 in a meeting Wednesday evening.

The last Loudoun County School Board meeting had to be canceled ending in one arrested.

On Tuesday the board delayed the vote once more. Some parents, students and staff were in support of this policy, like Alex Bennett, an LCPS teacher.

“Up to the child how the student wants to be identified. It is their choice, as educators, parents and elected officials,” said Bennett. “Our job is to protect that identity, even when society does not agree.”

Chris Tuck, Vice President of Equality Loudoun, commends LCPS for its tireless effort for the equity of its students.

“More importantly, policy 8040 is the regulation that is sorely needed to protect the transgender and nonbinary students of our counties,” said Tuck. “These students deserve our respect and our admiration for their bravery and navigating these challenges, at a complex time.”

Others, such as LCPS parent Megan Jinkins, strongly opposed the draft policy.

“If passed, policy 8040 would allow boys and adult LCPS male staff members to walk around naked in the girl’s locker rooms; this is sick,” said Jinkins. “If the thought of that makes you uncomfortable. It also makes my 12-year-old daughter uncomfortable.”

Gary Higgins, a Loudoun County resident and grandfather of students in the county, refers to the biology argument.

“I have four grandsons in the county currently,” said Higgins. “You all normally like to talk about following the science so I thought I’d share a little biology with you today. There are two chromosomes, to determine a person’s sex and gender. They are the x and y chromosomes if you have two x’s, you are a female. If you have an x and a y, you are a man.”

Tuesday’s board meeting had a four-hour public comment session from 150 speakers, and the board decided to recess until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to the time it would take to reset the room for public viewing.

