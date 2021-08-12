Loudoun County Public Schools out of seats for virtual learning for upcoming school year

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) During the school board meeting yesterday Wednesday, board members discussed masking policies and virtual learning.

At least 150 students are on the waitlist for online instruction for elementary school and 70 students on hold for secondary schools. For those that opted for in-person learning, all students regardless of vaccination status will have to wear a mask.

Loudoun County School Board Member Jeff Morse talked about the importance of masking up during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

“There were 500 deaths out of school last year due to COVID,” said Morse. “150 to 200 of those were due to pre-existing conditions and the rest were not.”

At this time, it’s unsure whether LCPS will extend online learning seats.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.