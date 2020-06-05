Loudoun County Public Schools officials investigate racist post on social media

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public School officials are investigating recent racist social media posts.

According to Rob Doolittle, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LCPS, there have been a number of messages posted on social media platforms, however mainly on Instagram. The inappropriate content is attributed to some of the schools and by someone who claims to be a student within LCPS. The Office of School Administration sent out an email Wednesday to all middle and high school students and parents regarding the posts.

Doolittle said, “LCPS rejects racist and other hateful language, along with behavior. Recognizing that it encourages discrimination, hatred, oppression, and violence. We’re committed to creating a safe, empathetic, and respectful environment for all of our students and there’s no room for racist language or acts in that environment.”

In the email, school officials highlighted the LCPS Equity Website and the Unified Mental Health Team in an effort to help students and families with any trauma they may have faced.

