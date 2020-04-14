Loudoun County Public Schools issues COVID-19 update

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– Loudoun County public schools (LCPS) announced Monday their 2020 graduation plans and updates to online learning guides
LCPS told residents they do plan to hold in-person graduation ceremonies when it is safe to do so. They have not confirmed a date for the in-person graduations yet but plan to hold virtual celebrations for the class of 2020 in June.
Parents should also be aware online learning guides are expected to arrive at home by April 20th. The groups of students who will be receiving the online learning guides include.
- Grades K-2
- Preschool students
- Early childhood special education
- K- 2 English learners and K-2 students with adapted curriculum.
LCPS will also be providing language assistance services for those who need oral and written translation.
