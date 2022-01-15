Loudoun County Public Schools introduce new policies to protect students from sexual assault, harassment

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Public School System is implementing new changes in an effort they say will protect their students from sexual assault and discrimination under Title IX.

In a statement released on Friday, LCPS detailed that they have appointed an interim Title IX coordinator and created a better process for alternative school placement for students who may pose a safety risk to themselves and others.

The school system also says they have taken additional appropriate personnel actions after consultation with the school board and provided additional mandatory training for LCPS administrators regarding the timely reporting of disciplinary data to the Virginia Department of Education.

The statement also detailed the school system’s plan moving forward, which include:

Expanding the title 9 office and hiring a full-time title 9 coordinator

Investigating all potential harassment and discrimination complaints made over the last 12 months

Reviewing and recommending changes to the memorandum of understanding with the Loudon County sheriff’s office to improve reports and investigations.

LCPS also explained that the plans would provide mandatory training for all school administrators. Hence, they understand the obligations involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The school board will also be sharing ongoing updates with the community on the progress of these action steps at every regular meeting of the school board until they are complete.