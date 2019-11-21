Loudoun County Public Schools introduce LGBTQ books

We want to make sure that every student has a book they can relate to that speaks to their lived experience and loudoun is a very diverse area

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Public Schools are adding over 100,000 new books to their libraries for K-12 students.

Loudoun County Public Schools are celebrating their students by launching a diverse text collection for all kindergarten through 12th-grade students, which will give them the opportunity to read LGBTQ books in school.

Rob Doolittle, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for LCPS said: “These books were selected to reflect the diversity of the population of Loudoun County students including different races, different cultures, different national origins, and sexual identities, and gender identification.”

LCPS purchased almost 200,000 books through this program.

“The last time there was a major book purchase similar to this was back in 2015 so this was an opportunity for us to put new literature, new titles, and new exciting books for children to find themselves in this year,” said Doolittle.

According to Doolittle, some LCPS parents have expressed some concerns, however, one parent says she’s all for it.

“The diverse classroom library I think is a wonderful thing that Loudoun County Public Schools initiated. We want to make sure that every student has a book they can relate to that speaks to their lived experience and Loudoun is a very diverse area,” said parent Charlotte McConnell.

McConnell has a 3rd grader and a 4-year-old starting kindergarten soon she said LGBTQ books will give students a better representation of different sexualities.

The new text collections were created through the collaboration of LCPS teachers, librarians, administrators, and classroom book specialist teams.